Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,125,000.

VTV traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

