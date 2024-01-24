Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $965.00

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $965.00 and last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 12 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $965.00.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of -554.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 219,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 187,861 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

