Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Melius assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Veralto Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $78.89 on Friday. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

