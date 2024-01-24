Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.00

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 648475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Verano from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Verano Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $240.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.12 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

