Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Via Renewables stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Via Renewables

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1,109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.