Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Price Performance
Via Renewables stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.