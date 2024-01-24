Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 604,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,447. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.80. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

