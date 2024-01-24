Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Lowered to $36.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 170,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,323. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

