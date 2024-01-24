Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.22.

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. 626,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

