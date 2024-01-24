Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 61500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a current ratio of 67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

