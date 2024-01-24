W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 52-Week High at $881.93

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $881.93 and last traded at $877.31, with a volume of 55309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $875.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $820.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

