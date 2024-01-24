Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,434,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,270,878. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.33. The company had a trading volume of 761,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,661. The company has a market capitalization of $437.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.