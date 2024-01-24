Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.65. 2,674,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,460. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $437.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

