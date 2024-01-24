Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Raised by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 8.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $30,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 11,435,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,732,082. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

