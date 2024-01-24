Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $169.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waste Connections traded as high as $154.58 and last traded at $154.34, with a volume of 49518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.35.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

