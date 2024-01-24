Wells Fargo & Company Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $110.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

APO opened at $95.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

