WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Up 5.1%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 171,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 163,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

WesBanco Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3,037.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,688.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.



WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

