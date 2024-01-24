West Bancorporation (WTBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $341.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.96.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTBA. TheStreet raised West Bancorporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

