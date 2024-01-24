Weyerhaeuser (WY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.
Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,212,000 after acquiring an additional 401,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,333,000 after acquiring an additional 784,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weyerhaeuser
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.