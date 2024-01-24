WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $34.02 million and $132,709.37 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00165142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014654 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.