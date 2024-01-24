Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.91. The company had a trading volume of 809,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,564. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.43. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

