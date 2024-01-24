Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $478,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,556. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

