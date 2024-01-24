Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $97.96. 5,642,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,842,262. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

