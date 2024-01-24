Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.76. 318,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,831. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

