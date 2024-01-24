Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,737 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,111,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 58,711 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,717.1% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 132,080 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 109,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTIP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. 1,190,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,305. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.