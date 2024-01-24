Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 7,005 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.44. 3,911,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,305. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.35.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

