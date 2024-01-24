William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.
Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %
Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $424,700,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab
In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,484 shares of company stock worth $1,600,199. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
