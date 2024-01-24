Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $285.74

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $285.74 and last traded at $281.39, with a volume of 6515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WING shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.62 and its 200 day moving average is $203.11.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $48,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

