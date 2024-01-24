Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Up 5.8%

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.44. 42,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 195,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone purchased 1,850 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.