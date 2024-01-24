XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XBiotech by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in XBiotech by 550.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

