10,000 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 384,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 175,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 677,259 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 117,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,495. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,143 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,506. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

