13,290 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

