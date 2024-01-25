137 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $347.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,895. The firm has a market cap of $345.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

