14,323 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 437,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 99,625 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.