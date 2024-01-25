2,007 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in VeriSign by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.98 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,178 shares of company stock worth $9,469,966. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.