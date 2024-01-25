361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the December 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.52. 361 Degrees International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
