361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the December 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.52. 361 Degrees International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

