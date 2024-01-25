3,718 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

