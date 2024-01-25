3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.35-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.90. 3M also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.350-9.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Down 3.0 %

3M stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

