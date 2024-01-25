3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.5 billion-$32.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.4 billion. 3M also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:MMM opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

