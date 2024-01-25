9,100 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IHI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.68. 458,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.