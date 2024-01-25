9,803 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

AEP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 809,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.