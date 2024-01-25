984 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $464.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $477.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

