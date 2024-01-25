AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.42

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.94. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,719.60 ($21.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. AB Dynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,277 ($16.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,070 ($26.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,723.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,684.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £394.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11,333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

