Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells $36,199.24 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.94.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

