abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 488,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 441,011 shares.The stock last traded at $19.49 and had previously closed at $19.41.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCI. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.