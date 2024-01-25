ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $133,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

