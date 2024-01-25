Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 13,903 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 133,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.