Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AON opened at $304.06 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
