Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,062 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.11 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

