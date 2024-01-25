Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $12.90 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

