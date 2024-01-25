Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 462.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,902 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

